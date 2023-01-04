New legislative session begins Wednesday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Wednesday is the start of a new legislative session at the state capitol.

New lawmakers will be sworn in, and Governor Lamont will give his state of the state address.

Lawmakers say one of the biggest challenges they will face on Wednesday will be passing a two-year budget.

House Speaker Matt Ritter says a bi-partisan budget reached in 2017 had restrictions in place to make sure extra money goes into the rainy-day fund.

Both parties are looking to put the same restrictions on a new budget.

“We produced some long-lasting fiscal reforms for the state of Connecticut that we are all benefitting from. So, I believe democrats want to hear our ideas,” says Republican Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora.

In the last session, there was an agreement on more mental health services, juvenile crime, and energy relief.

This year’s priorities include income tax relief, tax credits, more energy relief, and paying off more debt.

“I am looking at making Connecticut more affordable, what I hear far too often is Connecticut families are doing without basic necessities that have become out of reach financially,” says Senator Kevin Kelly.

Connecticut residents will be looking for relief especially on electric rates.

On Wednesday, a multi-state hearing was held to address rising costs, and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

‘Schools were closed for a while during the pandemic and now that schools are open again, absentee rates are higher than before the pandemic,” says Senate president Martin Looney.

The session begins Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.