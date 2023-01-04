Nurses turn to lawmakers for help with safe staffing levels in hospitals

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Legislators who arrived at the state capitol for the first day of the legislative session saw their first demands for a new law before they even reached the building.

A group of nurses said lawmakers were their only hope for safe staffing in hospitals.

“The ERs are busier than ever wait times are increasing,” Krystal Myers, a nurse.

They were armed with signs instead of syringes and warm coats over scrubs.

The group of nurses said they braved the elements to send a message to legislators on the first day of the session.

“Having nurse-to-patient ratios would be enforceable and having somewhere that the bedside nurses can report that they’re above staffing ratios is essential for it to function properly,” Meyers explained.

It’s a message they said different hospital administrators haven’t heard, even after a pandemic.

“They don’t care, they’re not listening,” Meyers said. “We’re hoping that legislators will.”

CT Nurses United isn’t a union, and the members work in hospital systems all over Connecticut.

The group said that some nurses didn’t want to come out on Wednesday for fear of losing their jobs. So, they handed out card after card of personal stories from different nurses at different hospitals across the state. Each one claimed the conditions were out of control.

“We’re constantly understaffed,” said Daniel Hammersmith, an ER nurse. “We start off the day with seven to eight patients on [a] regular basis.”

Connecticut did pass a law that requires oversight committees to monitor staffing levels, but the nurses said they need a more concrete law.

California is currently the only state with a law that mandates staffing ratios.

The nurses hope Connecticut joins that party of one this session.

“We want to be able to sit there with our patients and care for them, not just in a physiological need, but in actual heart-to-heart caring,” Hammersmith said. “That’s why we got into this profession.”

