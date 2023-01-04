Police arrest a man responsible for cooking oil larcenies

EAST LYME, CT. (WFSB) - A suspicious vehicle was spotted behind the Great Wall Chinese Food restaurant.

Samuel Melo-Cruz was arrested January 4, for cooking oil thefts from places including the restaurant mentioned above.

A short time later, the vehicle was observed traveling north on Flanders Road.

Police conducted a motor vehicle stop and found burglary tools related to cooking oil.

They also found four large plastic containers with some cooking oil in them.

Melo-Cruz was charged and released on a $1,500 non-surety bond.

He is scheduled to appear in New London Superior Court on January 25.

