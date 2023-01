OLD SAYBROOK, CT (WFSB) – Police are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing man from Old Saybrook.

Fred Ouellette, 80, has been missing since December 30, according to police.

Ouellette is 6′ tall, weighs about 205 pounds, and has grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Old Saybrook police at 860-395-3142.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.