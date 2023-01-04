Silver Alert issued for missing 7-year-old out of Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 7-year-old boy from Hartford was reported missing.

State police said a Silver Alert was issued for Taylor Funnye.

Troopers described him as standing 4′8″ tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

They said Taylor was last seen on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

