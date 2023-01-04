Contests
Silver Alert issued for missing 7-year-old out of Hartford

Taylor Funnye, 7, of Hartford, was last seen on Dec. 25, according to state police.
Taylor Funnye, 7, of Hartford, was last seen on Dec. 25, according to state police.(Connecticut State Police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A 7-year-old boy from Hartford was reported missing.

State police said a Silver Alert was issued for Taylor Funnye.

Troopers described him as standing 4′8″ tall and weighing 85 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

They said Taylor was last seen on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-757-4000.

