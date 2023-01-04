Stamford father suspected of killing 2-year-old son, burying him in park

STAMFORD, Conn. (WFSB) -(WFSB) – A father is suspected of killing his son and burying his body in a park, Stamford Police say.

Stamford Police received a call Monday morning from a family member saying a child was kidnapped and harmed.

Information led police to Cummings Park where police found unearthed dirt and a plastic bag.

According to Stamford Police, the body of 2-year-old Liam Rivera was found inside the plastic bag.

Police quickly identified 26-year-old Edgar Ismelej as a person if interest. According to police, Ismelej is the father of the victim.

After a search for the suspect, Ismelej was arrested on a separate probation violation. He is currently being held on a $3 million bond.

The Office of the Chief Medical examiner ruled Rivera’s death a homicide caused by multiple blunt force traumas to the head.

“I want to commend the men and women of the Stamford Police Department for their swift and heroic action over the past 24 hours,” says Stamford Mayor Simmons in a statement.

“This situation is a horrific and unimaginable tragedy for our community and my heart breaks for the tragic loss of 2-year-old Liam Rivera. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time,” says Mayor Simmons.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.