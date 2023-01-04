A Wallingford man was arrested for his relationship with minors via Snapchat

WALLINGFORD, CT. (WFSB) - A 40-year old man was arrested for persuading two minor girls to take sexually explicit photographs and videos through Snapchat.

Christopher Liscio was charged with child exploitation and drug trafficking offenses between January 2016 and February 2020.

He communicated with one of the minors at approximately 13-years old until 16-years old.

Liscio maintained a relationship with the second victim from 15 to 16-years old.

In February 2020, Liscio was arrested on state charges related to the sexual assault of a minor.

Between February and April 2020, while he was released on bond in his state case, Liscio sold 2,000 30mg oxycodone pills.

Liscio has been detained since his federal arrest since May 26 of 2021. On that date, a search of his Wallingford residence revealed approximately 500 grams of cocaine, items used to process and package narcotics, and $22,440 in cash.

He pleaded guilty to one count of enticement of a minor to engage in illegal sexual activity, one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute oxycodone, and one count of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

Liscio faces a mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of 10 years and a maximum term of life imprisonment.

A sentencing date is not scheduled as of now.

