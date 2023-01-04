Contests
Warmer temperatures challenge CT ski resorts

Warm weather impacting business at ski resorts
By Jill Gilardi
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 5:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Ski resorts are being challenged this year due to milder than normal conditions.

Mother Nature is taking away snow faster than ever, for this time of year.

Last year, even though they didn’t get much snow, ski resorts were able to make snow consistently and it stayed.

Some years are better than others but a ski area aims to have 90 days of skiing. It is more realistic to see 75 days this year.

If temperatures cooperate, ski areas can cover a mountain with snow in three days.

Powder Ridge Ski Resort in Middlefield capitalized on colder temperatures during a recent artic outbreak. But more recently, the weather has not been the greatest.

The rain and above average warmth is poor for snow making, but it’s actually the fog that’s the worst.

“Fog, worst enemy of snow there is. The snow gets moist, starts melting, turns to gas, now the gas creates a heat layer, which melts the snow even faster. It is incredibly challenging the past week or so,” said Sean Hayes, President & CEO, Power Ridge Ski Resort. “We will take a cold rain over this fog, any day of the week. I mean it really is eating the snow that fast.”

They can make snow with temperatures 29 degrees or colder which is the kind of air heading this way this weekend.

Despite the weather, there is enough of a base that the resort is open for skiing and boarding tomorrow and snow tubing by Friday.

