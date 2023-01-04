We’re Hiring Wednesday: Waterbury Hospital
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Hospital is hiring the following positions:
Case Manager – RN
- Full Time
- Waterbury, CT
- $10,000.00 Sign on Bonus
- Health, Vision and Dental
- Free Parking
- Erika Fry 203-573-6273
- Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/
Medical Technologist
- Full Time
- Waterbury, CT
- $15,000.00 sign on Bonus
- Health, Vision and Dental
- Free Parking
- Mark Parrott 203-573-7559
- Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/
Respiratory Therapist
- Full Time
- Waterbury, CT
- $10,000.00 Sign on Bonus
- Health, Vision and Dental
- Free Parking
- Erika Fry 203-573-6273
- Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/
Echo Cardio Technologists
- Full Time
- Waterbury, CT
- $10,000.00 sign on Bonus
- Health, Vision and Dental
- Free Parking
- Mark Parrott 203-573-7559
- Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/
