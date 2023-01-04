We’re Hiring Wednesday: Waterbury Hospital

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Hospital is hiring the following positions:

Case Manager – RN

Full Time

Waterbury, CT

$10,000.00 Sign on Bonus

Health, Vision and Dental

Free Parking

Erika Fry 203-573-6273

Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/

Medical Technologist

Full Time

Waterbury, CT

$15,000.00 sign on Bonus

Health, Vision and Dental

Free Parking

Mark Parrott 203-573-7559

Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/

Respiratory Therapist

Full Time

Waterbury, CT

$10,000.00 Sign on Bonus

Health, Vision and Dental

Free Parking

Erika Fry 203-573-6273

Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/

Echo Cardio Technologists

Full Time

Waterbury, CT

$10,000.00 sign on Bonus

Health, Vision and Dental

Free Parking

Mark Parrott 203-573-7559

Website: https://www.waterburyhospital.org/careers/

