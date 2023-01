MILFORD, CT. (WFSB) - The DOT confirmed that I-95 is closed due to an incident.

The highway is closed northbound and southbound between exits 35 and 36.

State police are assisting with East Haven police during this investigation.

Channel 3 crews are on the scene to get more updates.

