Colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are mourning the death of a colleague.

Rep. Quentin “Q” Williams, who served Middletown, has died, according to those who knew him.

Sources told Channel 3 that Williams was one of two people killed in a fiery wrong-way crash in Cromwell around midnight on Thursday. More on that investigation can be read here.

The state capitol building was closed on Thursday. All meetings scheduled in it were canceled.

“I am in shock,” said Speaker of the House Matt Ritter of Hartford. “Q was my dear friend and I am scarred by his sudden loss. We will have time to reflect on Q as a legislator in the weeks to come, but right now I deeply mourn my friend and send all of my love to Carrissa, Queen and Q’s family. We will all miss Q.”

Majority leader Jason Rojas, who represents East Hartford and Manchester, called Williams an amazing human being.

“His infectious smile could instantly make a difficult day better. He was an amazing husband, friend and colleague,” Rojas said. “He loved community and serving others. Truly - a friend to all who knew him. This is a terrible tragedy and a great loss to our state. My heart goes out to his wife, family, and all who loved Q. We will miss him.”

“I met Q before he became a state legislator when he was an advocate for a local school in Stamford, and I can only think of one word to describe him—hopeful,” said Connecticut Attorney General William Tong. “Q was always brimming with optimism and possibility. He had a spirit that was relentlessly positive and aspirational. We need his light more than ever, and that’s why it is so hard to lose him. I offer my deepest condolences to his wife and his family and the community that he loved and served.”

“I’m struck with sadness and disbelief,” said Rep. Tammy Nuccio, who serves Tolland, Vernon and Willington. “I saw Q [Wednesday] and the very last thing I said to him was ‘Hey Q! The plates are over there in the back of the room.’ He flashed that amazing smile and said ‘thank you!’ We talked for nearly an hour at the UConn mixer last year about education. My heart is wounded. I wish I’d said more or something else after the direction to the plates. Such a great guy, a great legislator. CT has suffered a loss for sure.”

State Comptroller Sean Scanlon called the news devastating.

“He was a passionate fighter that cared so deeply about policy and helping people,” Scanlon said. “He had the best laugh of anyone I’ve ever met and will be so missed. RIP brother.”

Rep. Melissa Osborne said there was not kinder person in all of politics.

