Deadly crash under investigation on Route 275 in Coventry

By Evan Sobol
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
COVENTRY, CT (WFSB) – A person is dead after a crash on Route 275 in Coventry Wednesday evening, according to police.

Authorities said one vehicle was involved.

The driver of the vehicle left the road for an unknown reason, said police.

Coventry police said the driver did not survive the crash. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The road was closed between Old Eagleville Road and the Coventry/Mansfield Town Line but has since reopened.

The driver of the vehicle has not been identified.

