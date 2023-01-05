Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores heats up

MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - It’s been a debate for decades, but it hasn’t been this intense until now.

Grocery stores are pushing hard to be able to sell wine.

Package store owners don’t want it to happen.

It’s allowed in 42 states, but not in Connecticut.

Grocery stores say they should be allowed to. They want their customers to be able to buy wine when they get their groceries.

Package store owners are upset and fear they’ll go out of business. They believe the current system works.

This has been a debate since the late 80s.

There was another push 10 years ago, and now again in 2023.

“It’s something our customers are asking for,” said Molly Devaney.

“I’m totally against it,” said Steve Downes.

Grocery store owners like Molly at Highland Park Market want to sell it.

You can only get these bottles at a package store or winery, but there’s a serious push to get them into grocery stores.

“I don’t think there’s been a concentrated effort like we’re about to see in 2023,” said Wayne Pesce, President of the Connecticut Food Association.

Wayne said the consumers want wine in grocery stores. They want a one stop shop.

The package store owners are getting worried, fearing their smaller stores will go out of business.

“This is the most money the grocery stores have put behind it,” said Edward Downes.

“I think a lot would go out of business,” Steve said.

Steven and Edward Downes at Connecticut Beverage Mart believe if large grocery chains start selling wine, selection around the state will decrease.

“The consumer thinks they might want it. But they’re going to get tired of the 100 wines they see every day,” said Steven, President of the CT Package Store Association.

“Customers want one stop. They want convenience. They’re telling us that,” Wayne said.

Wayne and Molly expect this debate to heat up even more, once a bill is drafted up and the hearings begin.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.