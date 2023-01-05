Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Homeowner shoots, holds intruder at gunpoint before deputies arrive: sheriff’s office

Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.
Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder earlier this week.(File image | tillsonburg via Canva)
By KWTX Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 10:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas say a homeowner shot an intruder and held the person at gunpoint before they arrived.

The Bosque County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies responded to a residence at about 7 p.m. on Tuesday regarding an attempted burglary.

KWTX reports arriving deputies found a man lying on the sidewalk in front of a house with the homeowner holding the suspect at gunpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homeowner was disarmed, and deputies rendered first aid to the suspect who was suffering from a gunshot wound to his right leg.

The homeowner reportedly told deputies the intruder rammed his vehicle through a locked gate and approached the residence’s front door “aggressively” while attempting to break in.

The sheriff’s office identified the intruder as William Strauser. He was booked on charges of attempted burglary, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.

Deputies said the homeowner and intruder appeared to know each other and the incident was not considered to be a random burglary attempt.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government
Authorities say eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a...
8 dead, including 5 children, in apparent Utah home shooting
FORECAST: Trending cooler with more showers before drying out...
Technical Discussion: Trending cooler with more showers before drying out...
Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home
Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home
Norwich Fire Department responds to 2 alarm fire
Norwich Fire Department responds to 2 alarm fire