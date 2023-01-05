I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of a 2-vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A portion of Interstate 91 north was closed in Wallingford on Thursday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, a two-vehicle crash was reported between exits 14 and 15.
The DOT said the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
