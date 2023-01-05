I-95 south exit ramp closed in Stamford because of tractor trailer crash
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp for Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed on Thursday morning because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer.
State police said the ramp was closed at exit 8 just before 10:15 a.m.
Troopers said the tractor trailer was involved in a collision.
One patient was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
They asked anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
