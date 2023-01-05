Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

I-95 south exit ramp closed in Stamford because of tractor trailer crash

A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.
A file photo of a Connecticut State Police vehicle.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp for Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed on Thursday morning because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer.

State police said the ramp was closed at exit 8 just before 10:15 a.m.

Troopers said the tractor trailer was involved in a collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They asked anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.

For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A two-vehicle crash closed part of I-91 north in Wallingford the morning of Jan. 5.
I-91 north closed in Wallingford because of deadly 2-vehicle crash
A file photo of Connecticut State police lights.
Ansonia man killed in rollover crash on Route 9 in Middletown
I-91, Route 15 crash in Meriden - WFSB
Crash slows traffic in area of I-91 north, Route 15 north in Meriden
A traffic alert has been issued.
Dump truck rollover impacts traffic on Route 9 north in Berlin