I-95 south exit ramp closed in Stamford because of tractor trailer crash

STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - An exit ramp for Interstate 95 south in Stamford was closed on Thursday morning because of a crash that involved a tractor trailer.

State police said the ramp was closed at exit 8 just before 10:15 a.m.

Troopers said the tractor trailer was involved in a collision.

One patient was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

They asked anyone traveling in the area to seek alternate routes.

