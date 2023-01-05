Inaugural Ball wraps up eventful day in CT government

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Governor Lamont was sworn in today to his second term.

There were also swearing in ceremonies for all the state’s constitutional officers and 36 new lawmakers.

Tonight was the inaugural ball where Hartford’s Bushnell Theater was the place to celebrate.

Hundreds packed their way in at cost of $200 a ticket to be a part of state history.

“The governor was a little late. I took the bar exam in less time,” joked Larry Cafero, Former Republican Lawmaker.

Larry Cafero was a republican lawmaker and house minority leader. He was the master of ceremonies.

“In an inaugural, regardless of who is governor, republican, democrat, independent, it’s a time to celebrate democracy,” said Larry.

Governor Ned Lamont took the stage with his family, happy to be celebrating.

“After a few complicated years it’s just really great to be back in person with each and every one of you,” said Governor Lamont.

The Inaugural Ball followed a day of events at the state armory. That is where Lamont was sworn in, along with Lt. Governor Susan Byseiwicz, and all 5 constitutional officers.

There were cannon salutes and the Governor’s state of the state speech, “a reason to celebrate, CT’s fiscal health is strong.”

The grand finale came of the night came the Bacon Brother’s Band. Kevin Bacon lives in Connecticut.

“It’s a great night for everyone to come together regardless of party affiliation and enjoy the night,” said Nancy Dinardo, Chair-CT Democratic Party.

Governor Lamont will unveil his budget next month.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.