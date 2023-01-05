Marijuana dispensaries prepare to open in CT on Jan. 10

OLD SAYBROOK , Conn. (WFSB) - Marijuana sales in Connecticut are starting in less than a week.

Sales are expected to hit $375 million within the first year.

Dispensaries are preparing for a big turnout on the first day.

The CEO of Green Thumb Industries, Ben Kovler says he is getting ready for the rush of new customers.

Green Thumb industries owns Bluepoint Wellness in Branford, a dispensary open now for medial marijuana only.

The name will soon be changed to “Rise” once they start selling recreational marijuana on the 10th.

“We learned less than 30 days ago that this would launch on this date. Clarity on packaging, labels, systems, and backed stuff that nobody sees,” says Kovler.

He says they have been scrambling to finish up the final details, but everything will fall into place come 10:00 am on Tuesday.

“It is a come in, you shop around, look around, you are treated with a desk consultant that can help you walk through a menu. You can order online from a kiosk or live with somebody, and all the product is from behind the counter, to the customer in a bag and then they leave,” says Kovler.

Kovler says customers should bring cash, a state issued id, and a good attitude.

“This is an exciting time and moment. You are getting a product that will make you feel good,” says Kovler.

