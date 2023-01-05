Multiple departments assist in police pursuit investigation
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford.
Milford police say there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and the I-95 off ramp.
Please be advised that there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and I-95 (Exit 37) as officers from MPD are assisting with an investigation. Avoid the area for the time being, if possible.— Milford CT PD (@MilfordCTPD) January 5, 2023
The I-95 northbound exit 37 off ramp was temporarily shut down but has since been reopened, according to state police.
Bridgeport police say they are investigating a police pursuit.
