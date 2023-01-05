Contests
Multiple departments assist in police pursuit investigation

Milford Police
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Jan. 4, 2023 at 8:13 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MILFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Multiple departments are assisting Bridgeport police in investigating a police pursuit that ended in Milford.

Milford police say there is a heavy police presence in the area of High Street and the I-95 off ramp.

The I-95 northbound exit 37 off ramp was temporarily shut down but has since been reopened, according to state police.

Bridgeport police say they are investigating a police pursuit.

This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.

