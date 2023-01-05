Police search for suspects after vandalism at Hartford’s Mark Twain home

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Mark Twain House in Hartford was vandalized three times over the holidays.

The latest incident happened Tuesday night.

Police are now looking for the suspects.

Windows are covered up after they were shattered by rocks and bricks.

Police said they are looking for three people in connection to the incidents.

More than five windows were shattered on what’s known as the House Conservatory.

Some of the bricks are still inside.

Museum officials said they even had to cut their tours short because there could still be glass on the floor.

Officials said the first incident was on December 23.

Five windows were broken at the time.

Crews then fixed the windows, but on New Year’s Eve the vandals came back and broke some of those same windows.

The vandals came back Tuesday night to damage more of the property.

Officials believe it’s the same three people and those bricks are rocks are from the property.

“It’s distressing. This is one of the state’s best, most important historic sites in terms of bringing in tourists from out of state. We had a travel writer out of state as well writing from travel magazine. It’s just not a great look to have a vandalized site,” said Pieter Roos, Executive Director for the Mark Twain House.

Hartford police are on scene patrolling the property Wednesday night. Anyone with information give them a call.

Officials say it will be over $15,000 to repair the damages.

The Mark Twain House set up a Go Fund Me page that you can find here.

