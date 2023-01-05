Contests
Providence beats No. 4 UConn 73-61 for 8th straight win

Providence guard Alyn Breed (0) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2)...
Providence guard Alyn Breed (0) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Providence, R.I. Providence upset #4 Connecticut 73-61.(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:12 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Bryce Hopkins scored 27 points and Providence dominated the second half and knocked off fourth-ranked UConn 73-61 on Wednesday night for its eighth straight victory.

Noah Locke added 17 points to help the Friars (13-3, 5-0) earn their second win over a ranked team this season and remain unbeaten in the Big East. It was Providence’s first win over the Huskies at Amica Mutual Pavilion since Feb. 20, 2012, when the Friars won 72-70.

Jordan Hawkins led the Huskies (14-2, 3-2) with 15 points, and Donovan Clingan added 12 points and 11 rebounds.

The Huskies have lost two in a row after opening the season with 14 straight wins and winning their first three conference games.

