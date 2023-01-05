Rt.9 Southbound in Cromwell closed due to wrong-way driver collision, serious injuries reported

CROMWELL, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials say Rt.9 SB in Cromwell is closed due to a 2-car collision involving a wrong-way driver.

Shortly after midnight this morning, a motor vehicle accident involving 2-vehicles was reported between exits 16 and 19 on Rt. 9 southbound.

The highway remains closed at this time due to a motor vehicle crash investigation.

Serious injuries have been reported, but the extent is currently unclear.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story.

