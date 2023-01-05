Someone in CT won $2 million from last night’s Powerball
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - There was a $2 million Powerball winner from Wednesday night’s drawing, and the ticket was purchased in Connecticut.
The Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday that the ticket was bought at a Cumberland Farms in Fairfield.
“Congratulations to the Connecticut player who matched the first five numbers drawn in [Wednesday] night’s Powerball drawing and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740, 1101 Post Rd., Fairfield!” CT Lottery said.
