Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Someone in CT won $2 million from last night’s Powerball

A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fairfield, CT. The numbers were drawn the...
A $2 million winning Powerball ticket was sold in Fairfield, CT. The numbers were drawn the evening of Jan. 4.(CT Lottery)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - There was a $2 million Powerball winner from Wednesday night’s drawing, and the ticket was purchased in Connecticut.

The Connecticut Lottery announced on Thursday that the ticket was bought at a Cumberland Farms in Fairfield.

“Congratulations to the Connecticut player who matched the first five numbers drawn in [Wednesday] night’s Powerball drawing and won $2,000,000 on a winning ticket purchased at Cumberland Farms #4740, 1101 Post Rd., Fairfield!” CT Lottery said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Friday AM rain/snow showers - WFSB
Technical Discussion: A few flakes to end the work week as temperatures trend cooler...
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma.
UConn’s Auriemma to miss second straight game
Crime (GFX)
An incident closes I-95 Northbound and Southbound in Milford
Rep. Quentin "Q" Williams.
Colleagues mourn death of state lawmaker killed in Cromwell crash
Cromwell wrong way crash - DOT - WFSB
State rep. one of two killed in fiery wrong-way crash on Route 9 in Cromwell