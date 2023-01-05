State police seeking public’s assistance after Willington crash

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police are asking witnesses to contact them after a Wednesday accident on the Tolland Turnpike.

Shortly after 11:36 A.M., public safety officials responded to reports of a collision on the Tolland Turnpike in the area of Daleville Rd. in Willington.

Upon arrival at the scene, troopers located a single operator suffering from suspected serious injuries.

The vehicle involved was a BMW 550Xi operated by Ernest Bruce Carlson, 67-years-old of Willington, CT.

LifeStar was initially requested but was unable to fly due to weather conditions.

The victim was later transported to Hartford Hospital.

The road remained closed for approximately two hours Wednesday afternoon.

This collision is under investigation by Trooper Hill, any witnesses are asked to contact Trooper Hill at Daniel.Hill@ct.gov or (860)-896-3200 ext. 8006.

