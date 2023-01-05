Contests
Two car motor vehicle accident in Torrington

Generic police lights
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 1:12 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - Police and emergency services are investigating a two car motor vehicle accident.

It occurred in the area of 600 block of Migeon Avenue.

North Elm St. to Riverside Ave. is closed to through traffic (local access only).

Minor injuries have been reported.

Police recommended all travelers to avoid this area to reduce traffic congestion.

