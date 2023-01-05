UConn’s Auriemma to miss second straight game

CINCINNATI, OH (WFSB) - University of Connecticut women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second straight game Thursday night.

The Huskies play Xavier in Cincinnati.

Auriemma said he plans to rejoin the team at a later date.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

UConn said Auriemma has missed three games so far this season due to feeling unwell. The most recent one was Tuesday’s matchup against Butler.

In Auriemma’s place, the team said associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over. She is 16-0 in Auriemma absences.

