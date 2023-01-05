Contests
Great Day
Holiday in New England
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

UConn’s Auriemma to miss second straight game

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma.
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma.(WYMT)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI, OH (WFSB) - University of Connecticut women’s basketball head coach Geno Auriemma will miss his second straight game Thursday night.

The Huskies play Xavier in Cincinnati.

Auriemma said he plans to rejoin the team at a later date.

“It’s been an extremely difficult month for me, and I’ve been feeling under the weather and run down,” Auriemma said. “I thought I was ready to return, but I need a little more time. I’m going to take a step back to focus on my health and will return when I feel ready.”

UConn said Auriemma has missed three games so far this season due to feeling unwell. The most recent one was Tuesday’s matchup against Butler.

In Auriemma’s place, the team said associate head coach Chris Dailey will take over. She is 16-0 in Auriemma absences.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Geno Auriemma to miss UConn women’s basketball game against Butler
The UConn Huskies.
Head coach Geno Auriemma will not coach UConn women’s basketball game Sunday

Latest News

Providence guard Alyn Breed (0) drives to the basket past Connecticut guard Tristen Newton (2)...
Providence beats No. 4 UConn 73-61 for 8th straight win
Geno Auriemma to miss UConn women’s basketball game against Butler
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) reacts during the second half of an NFL football game...
Local doctors weigh in on Damar Hamlin’s injury
Connecticut's Nika Muhl (10), from Croatia, makes a 3-point basket over Seton Hall's Shailyn...
Utah cracks women’s AP top 10 for 1st time; Gamecocks No. 1; UConn 5