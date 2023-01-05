Damar Hamlin asked ‘who won the game’ after waking up, doctor says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Damar Hamlin is awake and able to communicate with written messages, doctors at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center said Thursday.

The first question the 24-year-old asked from his ICU bed was “who won the game?”

The answer was, “yes, Damar, you won the game of life,” Dr. Timothy Pritts, who specializes in general surgery, trauma, surgical critical care and more at UC Health. Pritts, along with Dr. William Knight IV, who specializes in the initial resuscitation of the critically ill at UC, held a press conference Thursday to give an update on Hamlin.

Hamlin, a 24-year-old safety for the Buffalo Bills, remains in critical condition at UCMC since he suffered cardiac arrest during Monday’s game against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

The initial moments on the field were crucial to Hamlin’s health, Dr. Pritts explained.

Both doctors gave immense credit to the Bills medical staff. Pritts says the team physicians recognized right away Hamlin did not suffer a “run of the mill” injury.

The cardiac arrest happened in the first quarter as Hamlin made the tackle on Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins.

As many saw watching the game and on the replay, Hamlin stood up after the tackle and then fell backward onto the field.

The Buffalo medical staff rushed onto the field to attend to Hamlin.

CPR and an automated external defibrillator were used to resuscitate Hamlin, Dr. Knight explained when talking about what happened on the Paycor Stadium field.

Dr. Pritts said it is “fair to say” that if it was not for the fast response from the Bills medical team, there may have been a different outcome for Hamlin.

Hamlin has made a “remarkable improvement” in the past 24 hours, the Buffalo Bills announced Thursday.

