Alex Jones lawyer Norm Pattis has law license suspended

(WFSB) - An attorney who represents conspiracy theorist Alex Jones had his law license suspended.

Norm Pattis can not practice law for six months.

The decision came after a federal bankruptcy judge allowed cases to move forward against Jones, who said on his show Infowars that the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting was a hoax.

Eight Sandy Hook families and an FBI agent won a $1.4 billion defamation case against Jones late last year.

An investigation found that Pattis sent Sandy Hook medical records and other highly sensitive information to Jones’s lead bankruptcy attorney.

The bankruptcy attorney then transferred the records to Jones’ defense attorney in Jones’s Texas case, who inadvertently sent the records to the lawyer for the Sandy Hook parents.

The revelation was livestreamed during Jones’s Texas trial. The Sandy Hook attorney revealed to Jones while he was on the stand that he had Jones’s cellphone calls and the medical records.

