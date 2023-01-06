ANSWER DESK: Hero Pay payments to go out starting early February

(WFSB) - Channel 3 Eyewitness News has learned essential workers will start getting hero pay bonuses in early February.

The “hero pay” program was set up to give bonuses to private sector employees who had to work during the pandemic.

The Comptroller’s Office tells me that payments will sent in batches, starting in early February.

You should have received an email notifying you of your status sometime between November 1st and December 19th.

The status emails would have come from the Public Consulting Group or PCG.

PCG is the vendor hired by the state to handle everything with the program. They are being paid up to $1.5 million for their services.

In November, lawmakers approved an additional $30 million for the hero pay fund, bringing the total to $105 million.

200,000 people applied but only 155,000 essential workers are eligible.

Bonuses of $1000 will be given to those who earn less than $50,000 a year.

The bonuses get smaller for those who earn more than that.

If you didn’t receive an email or aren’t sure of your status, you have to call Public Consulting Group or PCG directly at 833-660-2503.

