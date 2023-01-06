Armed robbery, stolen vehicle reported on UConn campus

STORRS, CT (WFSB) - Some people on the University of Connecticut campus were the victims of an armed robbery on Thursday.

According to campus police, two males armed with handguns approached a vehicle that was parked in the lot for the Hilltop Apartments around 5 p.m.

The victims were parked near Novello Hall in the lot.

Both suspects showed their guns and demanded money from the people in the vehicle. They then told the occupants to exit the vehicle.

The victims got out of the vehicle, which was then taken by the suspects.

The suspects fled from campus immediately after the crime, police said.

The vehicle that was stolen was a gray 2018 Chevy Trax SUV.

Before the incident, the suspects drove a gray 2018 BWW X5, the drive of which fled the scene.

Police described the suspects as males in their teens to 20s. One was described as a male wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and a face covering. The second male was also wearing a face covering, with no other description given.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.