CDC recommends masks in 6 CT counties after they reach ‘High’ category for COVID

(WFSB) – The Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) is recommending six Connecticut counties to mask up after they reached the “High” community level for COVID-19.

Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham counties have a “High” community level of COVID-19, the CDC said.

The CDC is recommending people in those counties to wear high-quality masks or respirators.

According to the state, Connecticut’s COVID-19 positivity rate is 17.36-percent over the last seven days. The most recent numbers were released on Thursday.

“If you are at high risk of getting very sick, consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed,” the CDC said.

