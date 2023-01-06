Family Friday: Events for the first full January weekend

(WFSB) - 2023 has just begun and this year is no different when it comes to bringing you ideas for family fun in Connecticut.

Inspire Center Grand Opening

Saturday, January 7th

Connecticut Historical Society

9:00am – 4:30pm

FREE Ribbon-cutting celebration on January 8th at 12:30pm

Great Trains Holiday Show

Through January 16th

Wilton Historical Society

Wednesday to Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm

Sundays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

FREE for members

$5 per child, $10 for adults

Tickets sold at the door

The Ugly Duckling

January 7th – February 5th

Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport

Tickets on sale now!

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.