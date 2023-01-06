Contests
Family Friday: Events for the first full January weekend

By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WFSB) - 2023 has just begun and this year is no different when it comes to bringing you ideas for family fun in Connecticut.

Inspire Center Grand Opening

  • Saturday, January 7th
  • Connecticut Historical Society
  • 9:00am – 4:30pm
  • FREE Ribbon-cutting celebration on January 8th at 12:30pm

Great Trains Holiday Show

  • Through January 16th
  • Wilton Historical Society
  • Wednesday to Saturday: 10:00am – 4:00pm
  • Sundays: 12:00pm – 4:00pm
  • FREE for members
  • $5 per child, $10 for adults
  • Tickets sold at the door

The Ugly Duckling

  • January 7th – February 5th
  • Downtown Cabaret Theatre, Bridgeport
  • Tickets on sale now!

