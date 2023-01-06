Contests
How to save a life: Andover Elementary students learn CPR

By Audrey Russo
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ANDOVER, CT. (WFSB) - Back in the Fall, the students at Andover Elementary School received a critical First Aid Training as part of their back-to-school process.

Those kids got another important lesson today: what to do if someone you know goes into cardiac arrest?

The first step to perform chest compressions is to move the person to a firm flat surface

A plastic CPR dummy brought students into the mindset of a life-or-death scenario.

Benny Slater a 6th grade student said, “it’s kind of scary thinking that this could actually be one of my friends.”

Andover Elementary students understand that this can happen to anyone after the 2-hour CPR course.

They learned the basics from CPR instructor Madison Lerch.

Lerch explained, “it makes them feel more confident when they learn how to do it in this kind of setting

When it comes to learning this lifesaving skill, Lerch said these are some of the youngest people she’s ever taught.

“I like that we teach our younger generation how to do this especially if they are at home alone with an adult who does goes into cardiac arrest or even a friend,” Lerch said.

It’s an important skill to learn, even though many of the student’s don’t know someone personally with heart problems.

Lerch said that the recent, jarring instance of cardiac arrest during Monday night’s football game just goes to show that it can happen to any one.

“All of the sudden, out of nowhere, it could be someone who is considered healthy and down they go,” Lerch said.

All in all, you’re never too young to know how to save a life.

Take it from 6th grader Benny Slater who said that it’s better to always be prepared.

