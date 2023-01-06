Investigators detail arrest of wanted suspect after he slammed into cruisers, ran across I-95

MILFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted on felony arrest warrants is accused of slamming into cruisers and leading police on a pursuit into Milford.

Officers took Nicholas Gambardella, 27, into custody on Thursday morning.

The Office of Inspector General, the East Haven, Branford, and Milford police departments, along with the Connecticut State Police, said they were all investigating because the incident involved an officer-involved shooting that happened just before 9:15 a.m.

Shortly before 9 a.m., East Haven officers and FBI task force officers tried to arrest Gambardella on the outstanding warrants.

Police said they had information that Gambardella possessed a gun.

Officers used their police vehicles to block Gambardella’s car, which he had stopped in a Burger King parking lot in Branford.

They said Gambardella fled and crashed into two police cars, then drove away onto I-95 southbound.

Officers pursued.

At exit 36 in Milford, police said Gambardella drove off I-95. His vehicle crashed at the end of the exit ramp, so he fled on foot.

He ran across both the southbound and northbound lanes of I-95 to a grass area on the east side of the highway.

East Haven Police Department Lt. Joseph Finoia and Lt. Kevin Klarman chased Gambardella across highway.

In the grass area on the east side of I-95, Gambardella appeared to reach and turn toward the officers.

Officials said Finoia fired his weapon three times. None of the shots struck Gambardella.

Officers then quickly took him into custody.

Police said they did not find a weapon on or near Gambardella.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.