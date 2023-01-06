New proposal could allow bars to stay open till 4 a.m.

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - There’s a proposal in the state legislature that would be welcoming news to bar crawlers.

That proposal would allow bars to serve alcohol until 4 a.m.

Nothing is for certain yet, but this would be a pilot program in the state.

Only 9 cities are chosen in the proposal to test out the idea including Bridgeport, Danbury, Hartford, New Haven, New London, Norwalk, Stamford, Waterbury and West Hartford.

Some love the idea while others are looking at a bigger picture.

As it stands, they can only serve alcohol until 2 a.m.

Krista Minniti bartends at Division West in West Hartford and says it might not be so bad.

“It would be nice to stay open past 2,” said Krista Minniti, Bartender, Division West. “There definitely are some people that hang around and would love to get served after that, so that is something that we’d be open to potentially until 2:30, 3:00 a.m.″

But she also recognizes the scheduling conflicts and potentially rowdy customers that could come with it.

Meanwhile, Hartford City Councilman, TJ Clarke, also sees both sides of the coin.

“It could be a way to increase revenue for state and small businesses, however, it’s just a real cause of concern because of the lawlessness and reckless behavior by motor vehicles that we continue to see,” said Clarke.

He hopes lawmakers take a good look at public safety, dui rates, potential financial losses and if businesses would actually want to stay open late.

“I don’t really see businesses staying open that late because, if you take into consideration, that’s more of an expense owners would incur regarding utilities and staff and other expenses we may not be aware of,” added Clarke.

This wouldn’t be for every bar, only specifically licensed ones would be allowed to serve liquor until 4 a.m.

Clarke also recognized that keeping bars serving alcohol until 4 a.m. could bring back the pre-covid nightlife in places like Hartford, which might not be a bad thing.

