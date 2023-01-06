Contests
Police made an arrest for the spree of robberies across the state

25-year old Velez entered a guilty plea for many incidences across the state.(Middletown police)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 10:08 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Between August 2021 to December 2021, police investigated a number of armed robberies, car jackings, and stolen motor vehicles.

Police arrested 25-year old Christian Velez from New Britain on December 14.

He was responsible for the armed robbery of the Sunoco gas station on October 27 located on 519 Washington Street and the armed car jacking of victim on Town Colony Drive on November 28.

Police determined that Velez was arrested for his involvement in incidents across the state that included 7 car jackings, 28 armed robberies, and 3 stolen motor vehicles.

In total, there were 46 victims identified from the large scale investigation.

Velez entered a guilty plea and will be sentenced in U.S. Federal Court in Hartford on March 24.

