Portions of I-91 in Middletown closed after overnight tractor-trailer fire

By Jay Kenney
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WFSB) - Officials confirm that a cleanup is underway on I-91 after an overnight vehicle fire.

Just after midnight early this morning, public safety officials were notified of a tractor-trailer fire between exits 18 and 20.

The right and center lanes remain closed at this time, there has been no word on any injuries related to this incident.

Expect delays for the morning commute in the area of this incident, seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story, stay with Eyewitness News 3 for updates.

