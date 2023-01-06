The “Predator Catchers” confront a man communicating with a 13-year old

WOLCOTT, CT. (WFSB) - Wolcott police responded to a call about a group of people confronting a “child molester.”

Police arrived on scene at the Dunkin Donuts located at 478 Wolcott Road on December 31.

Gregory Yount, 58, was being held by a non-profit organization called the Predator Catchers Inc.

Yount was communicating with a fictitious 13-year old female created by the organization.

A member of the group provided police with text messages and facetime interactions between them.

The interactions began in the beginning of December and ended later that month.

Yount initiated a plan to meet up with the young girl at the Dunkin Donuts above.

The plan was to leave from the coffee shop to get a hotel room.

He was charged with Enticing a Minor by Computer.

Yount is being detained on a $75,000 court set bond.

He will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.

