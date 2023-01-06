The “Predator Catchers” confront a man communicating with a 13-year old
WOLCOTT, CT. (WFSB) - Wolcott police responded to a call about a group of people confronting a “child molester.”
Police arrived on scene at the Dunkin Donuts located at 478 Wolcott Road on December 31.
Gregory Yount, 58, was being held by a non-profit organization called the Predator Catchers Inc.
Yount was communicating with a fictitious 13-year old female created by the organization.
A member of the group provided police with text messages and facetime interactions between them.
The interactions began in the beginning of December and ended later that month.
Yount initiated a plan to meet up with the young girl at the Dunkin Donuts above.
The plan was to leave from the coffee shop to get a hotel room.
He was charged with Enticing a Minor by Computer.
Yount is being detained on a $75,000 court set bond.
He will be arraigned at Waterbury Superior Court on Friday.
