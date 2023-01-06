Renewed calls for safety after state Rep. Williams killed in wrong-way crash

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - People across Connecticut continue to mourn the loss of Quentin Williams.

Williams, a state representative from Middletown, was killed by a wrong-way driver after leaving the governor’s inaugural ball Wednesday night.

An increase in wrong-way crashes has renewed calls for safety.

Friday is the second day the State Capitol has been closed.

This is being done to honor Rep. Williams.

While things are being done to stop wrong-way crashes, some feel it’s not enough.

Williams was a well-liked lawmaker. Known for his infectious smile, he is being remembered for serving his state and his community.

He was sworn in to his third term on Wednesday and was celebrating that night with colleagues at the Governor’s Ball. On his way home he was hit head on by a wrong-way driver.

“Q’s death is going to force the conversation in the legislature because every lawmaker now has been personally impacted by this tragedy,” said Minority Leader Vinnie Candelora.

Wrong-way crashes have increased.

Forty-four people have died in wrong-way crashes since 2019.

One-hundred twenty-five of those crashes resulted in serious injuries and 23 people were killed last year.

“We’ve put millions of dollars in flashing lights and warning signs for those most dangerous intersections,” said Governor Ned Lamont.

In October, the Department of Transportation installed bright flashing lights on a ramp to I-84 in Southington, a wrong-way hotspot.

The DOT has made changes at onramps in several parts of the state.

Twenty-two more locations across the state will soon have them as well. These locations already have high visibility signs at on and off ramps.

There’s more to be done.

Crash data shows most of the wrong-way crashes occur between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Lawmakers like Candelora would like to see more law enforcement on the roads to prevent wrong-way crashes.

“Anybody who drives on the roads has seen it themselves, the average speed of a vehicle on the highway has increased over the last few years and the number of police on the roads has decreased and those things are related,” said Rep. Greg Howard of Stonington.

Howard is also a police officer in Stonington.

Wrong-way crashes have increased and having more police on the roads could help.

Last year’s state budget included $20 million to make changes to prevent wrong-way crashes.

The recent state police contract includes hiring more police, however many Republicans voted against it because they say they opposed wages and raises, but they say they support adding more troopers.

According to the DOT, 75% of the crashes involved a driver who was impaired.

“Wrong-way drivers were intoxicated with alcohol or marijuana and I think the focus really needs to go towards enforcement,” said Candelora.

When it comes to law enforcement, Howard said their hands are tied.

“We actually passed a bill in Connecticut that says if a police officer sees you smoking marijuana while you are driving they can’t stop you for that,” said Howard.

The penalties for drunk driving already include jail time. Some feel there needs to be more awareness and encouragement for people to make plans for taxis and local ride shares before they go out and drink.

