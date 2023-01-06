Today marks 2 years since attack on the U.S. Capitol

(WFSB) - Today marks two years since the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

More than 950 people were charged for their alleged role that day, including seven from Connecticut.

Rioters were protesting the results of the 2020 election.

Those protests became violent, and even deadly.

Senator Richard Blumenthal was inside the Capitol during the riots.

Blumenthal said he and other members of Congress had to evacuate the Senate floor with protection from Capitol police who had guns drawn.

Blumenthal doesn’t want to forget what happened but move forward to make elections safe.

That includes new voting machines in Connecticut and protections for poll workers.

“We need to hold accountable anyone who caused it,” Blumenthal said.

Blumenthal relived those frightening moments inside the Senate Chamber.

“We could hear the sounds of the attack. The sights of the insurrection. Through the window. The mob carrying pipes and bats,” he said.

Blumenthal needed Capitol police protection from rioters.

He called it a day full of tragedy and trauma for our country.

Blumenthal is trying to look forward. He is trying to find ways to make our elections safer, more secure, and protect democracy.

Congress passed the Electoral Count Act, which has set federal money aside to give states new voting equipment.

It’s something Connecticut desperately needs.

“We have voting machines here that are decades old and need to be replaced. The federal government should provide the money to do that,” Blumenthal said.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin agrees.

There’s $75 million available to the states. Connecticut needs to apply for the grant money.

“What happened was a coup attempt. It was an attempted insurrection,” Bronin said.

Blumenthal also wants protection for our poll workers.

“Anyone who intimidates or harasses a poll worker should be held responsible criminally,” said Blumenthal.

“The images of January 6, 2021 are burned into our minds,” Bronin said.

Election workers in Hartford said they need new voting machines immediately.

The current machines get new parts and maintenance every year.

They still work and are safe, but officials are pushing for new ones.

