Vernon police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident during game

(WFSB) - A Vernon police officer was fired as a youth hockey coach after an incident at a game over the weekend.

The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association said Corey Sutherland reached onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player and pulled him down as he skated by.

This happened at a game in New Hampshire.

The league issued a statement, saying in part:

“I would like to apologize to the affected player, his parents, coaches, teammates, and spectators as this type of action is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be.”

Vernon police, where Sutherland is an officer, said they are investigating his off-duty actions.

