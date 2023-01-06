Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Vernon police officer fired as youth hockey coach after incident during game

Police officer fired as youth hockey coach
By WFSB Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 8:02 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - A Vernon police officer was fired as a youth hockey coach after an incident at a game over the weekend.

The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association said Corey Sutherland reached onto the ice and grabbed an opposing player and pulled him down as he skated by.

This happened at a game in New Hampshire.

The league issued a statement, saying in part:

“I would like to apologize to the affected player, his parents, coaches, teammates, and spectators as this type of action is not indicative of our organization and what we strive to be.”

Vernon police, where Sutherland is an officer, said they are investigating his off-duty actions.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Downtown Hartford Public Library closed for months after pipe burst
Downtown Hartford Public Library to be closed for months after pipe burst
What to know about CPR after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
What to know about CPR after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest
State Rep. Williams killed in crash
VIDEO: State Rep. Williams killed in crash
Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores
VIDEO: Debate over selling wine in CT grocery stores