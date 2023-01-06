What to know about CPR after Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WFSB) - Damar Hamlin is in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest Monday night.

He was given CPR for more than 10 minutes before being taken away in an ambulance. It is one of the factors that kept him alive.

CPR is a live saving measure that is done daily, yet many people don’t know how to do it or haven’t practiced in a really long time.

Here is what you should know:

Step 1: Call 911

Step 2: Ask for an AED

Step 3: Make sure the person is on a hard surface and start 30 chest compressions

To administer chest compressions, you should place your dominant hand on the bottom, have both hands centered on the chest, and your shoulders directly over your hands with your elbows locked.

Give two breaths and then back to 30 chest compressions.

“When someone’s starting CPR, they’re committed. They’re committed to do CPR until they can’t physically perform the function anymore or an advanced life saving person takes over for them,” said Nancy Brescia, Deputy Chief, Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulance Association.

Some ambulances have a LUCAS device.

A LUCAS device is a life saving cardiac compression tool used to continue, consistent and reliable compressions.

“Don’t be afraid. Be fearless. You need to react. You need to take action. That could be your loved one, that could be a friend, someone you know. But you need to react and even if you can just dial 911 and tell them where you are. Don’t hang up when you call 911, give them all the information,” said Deputy Chief Brescia.

Rocky Hill Volunteer Ambulace Association is hosting an EMT class February 28 at 6pm.

For more information, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.