I-95 north in Westbrook shuts down following serious rollover crash

WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A rollover crash shut down a part of I-95 in Westbrook on Saturday.

The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m.

The northbound side of I-95 has been shut down at Exit 64.

State police say serious injuries were reported.

Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.

