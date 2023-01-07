I-95 north in Westbrook shuts down following serious rollover crash
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WESTBROOK, Conn. (WFSB) - A rollover crash shut down a part of I-95 in Westbrook on Saturday.
The crash was reported to the DOT at 4:51 a.m.
The northbound side of I-95 has been shut down at Exit 64.
State police say serious injuries were reported.
Police are asking drivers to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Refresh the page for the latest information.
