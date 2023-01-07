New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - The New Haven officers accused in the case of a man who was paralyzed in police custody over the summer have filed a complaint against the EMT’s who responded.

Randy Cox, 36, was left paralyzed when the New Haven officers who arrested him did not properly secure him in the back of a transport van back in June.

When an officer slammed on the brakes to avoid an accident, Cox went flying headfirst into the back of the doors.

Cox is suing the officers and the city for $100 million.

This new complaint seeks to add American Medical Response and their EMT’s as liable parties.

The 5 officers, Officer Oscar Diaz, Officer Ronald Pressley, Officer Jocelyn Lavandier, Officer Luis Rivera, and Sgt, Betsy Segui, have filed an apportionment complaint.

This allows a party sued for damages to file a complaint against additional parties, who weren’t previously named in the lawsuit.

The filing alleges AMR personnel “moved the Plaintiff when they knew or should have known it was dangerous to do so.”

According to the officers’ arrest warrants, the EMTs said Cox told them he’d been in an accident but they did not believe Cox had been in an accident due to the information they received from NHPD officers.

All 5 officers were recently charged with misdemeanors.

