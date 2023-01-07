Overnight fire rips through historic building in Enfield

ENFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire overnight in Enfield has closed a building that the Thompsonville community cherished.

The fire ripped through Greys Athletic Club at around 1:30 this morning.

It is a historic building and a major loss for the Enfield community

The Greys Club sponsors sporting events in town including Little League, baseball, and football.

This year will be the Greys Athletic Clubs 100th anniversary. The mayor says it’s the oldest athletic club in the nation.

“I got a text this morning from a long time friend. Her mom played on the female basketball team they had and she would be 95 if she was alive. They’ve sponsored sports in town, the building itself is over 100 years old. It’s a shame to lose such a beautiful building and Greys has been an icon in town,” said Marie Pyznar, Town Councilor, Enfield.

The building is even on the National Historical Registry.

“It’s sad. The buildings been here longer than I’ve been a resident at this facility…. it’s sad because it’s gone,” said Marvin Wilson, Thompsonville resident.

There were no injures reported.

