Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning.

Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m.

State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club in Hartford when an unknown vehicle pulled up along side them and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The driver was struck multiple times and was driven to a local hospital by their passenger.

The victim is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim’s car was a white 2019 Honda Acord, and the unknown vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV/truck.

State police are asking anyone with information to call Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

