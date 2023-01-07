Contests
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday

Police investigate shooting on I-91 in East Windsor

The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.
The collision happened near 24th Street and Campbell Avenue.(MGN)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (WFSB) - State police are looking for witnesses after a driver was shot on I-91 Saturday morning.

Police say several 911 calls reporting a shooting on I-91 in East Windsor came in around 2:00 a.m.

State police say the victim was driving from Flaming Llama Night Club in Hartford when an unknown vehicle pulled up along side them and fired multiple shots at the vehicle.

The driver was struck multiple times and was driven to a local hospital by their passenger.

The victim is currently being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the victim’s car was a white 2019 Honda Acord, and the unknown vehicle was described as a dark colored SUV/truck.

State police are asking anyone with information to call Troop H at (860) 534-1000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A traffic alert has been issued.
Rhode Island man dies after hitting Exit sign, going airborne on I-95 in Westbrook
Technical discussion
Technical Discussion: The Sun Makes A Comeback This Weekend.. Mostly Dry For The Week Ahead!
New Haven officers arrested in Randy Cox case
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s
New Haven officers charged with mans paralysis put blame on responding EMT’s