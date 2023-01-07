Police: West Haven man shot and killed near New Haven Inn

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Police say a West Haven man was shot and killed near the New Haven Inn Friday night.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 pm on Pond Lily Ave. in New Haven.

Police say they received a call reporting a person shot between Valley Street and the dead end of Pond Lily Ave.

Police identified the victim as 41-year-old Charles Miller.

Miller was transported to Yale New Haven hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit is currently investigating this incident.

New Haven Police are asking anyone with information to call (203) 946-6304.

