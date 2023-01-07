Sacred Heart hockey player suffers serious injury to neck from skate

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - In light of the injury to Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin, who suffered cardiac arrest of the field, a spotlight has been on athletic trainers.

Last night at Sacred Heart University, a hockey player was rushed to the hospital after his neck was sliced with a skate.

In both situations, if it weren’t for athletic trainers, the situations could have ended much worse.

“What most people see is us taping ankles or handing out ice bags or doing stuff like that but one of our domains is actually critical incident management,” said Stephanie Clines, PHD, Sacred Heart.

Army Hockey forward Eric Huss was sliced in the neck with a skate while playing Sacred Heart.

Stephanie Clines is the director of their training program.

“In an incident like this when we’re talking about potential bleeding, being able to compress that wound, slow that blood flow and be able to get them down to the next level of care is the most important piece,” said Clines.

Clines says in critical situations, their adrenaline gets pumping and instinct kicks in.

She says major injuries to this magnitude are rare but as first responders on the field, ice, and court, they must prepare for them.

Just like what happened in the Bills game when Damar Hamlin needed CPR after cardiac arrest.

She says that is the importance of continued training and a plan.

“We have appropriate protocols established so when incidents do happen, we can have controlled chaos instead of just chaos at that moment,” said Clines.

Clines says it is not until after they’ve heard a player is ‘ok’ that they’ll sit back and reflect on the good they’ve just done.

