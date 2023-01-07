SOMETHING’S COOKING: Blender Bar

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) – The Something’s Cooking crew found a healthy restaurant in Cheshire where you can chow down on delicious food with a clean conscience.

Tey Aguerra admits Blender Bar’s extensive menu is almost overwhelming, but she and her friend Julianna D’Addona are up to the challenge. They want to kick off 2023 with a healthy start!

“It’s definitely important for your mindset with school and so much midterms coming up and everything,” Tey said.

Blender Bar’s owner Lindsey Ryan loves helping connect first time customers with nutritious food, and she sees a surge of newbies every January.

“The big thing for this time of year people want to kind of start fresh and get their lives right,” Lindsey said.

Blender Bar has a long list of delicious juices.

“It’s perfect for the new year just to kind of cleanse your system,” said Lindsey. “This is probably our most popular, Green Juice, and it’s for sure a staff favorite.”

Kirsten Wilson is making Blender Bar’s famous Anti-Inflammatory Juice, with spinach, celery, lemon, cucumber and pineapple. If you want something heartier don’t worry, they’ve got you covered!

Their Ultimate Avocado Toast is incredible. It has multi grain bread, smothered in avocado mash, and is topped with tomatoes, onions, and seasoning. Or try an acai bowl, a feast for your eyes and mouth!

