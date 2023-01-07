Toy Chest in West Hartford to close after owners retire

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Toy Chest in West Hartford will close for good after the owners retire at the end of the month.

The owners of the toy store at 973 Farmington Ave. made the announcement on Friday.

The Toy Chest has served West Hartford for over 66 years.

“Our business has always been about creating smiles for the children who visit us daily. We have been blessed to see so many of our young customers grow up and come back with their families,” the Toy Chest said.

Owners and management thanked their loyal customers.

“We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all the customers who have supported us over the years and become part of the Toy Chest family. Your patronage and loyalty have been sincerely appreciated,” they said.

A retirement sale will begin at the store on Saturday, January 7. All merchandise will be 50% off, the owners said.

